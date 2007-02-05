Louisiana may be last to outlaw cockfighting

February 5, 2007
By Associated Press
Louisiana could soon be the last state where cockfighting is legal, after a bill to outlaw the controversial sport cleared a key committee in the New Mexico Senate last week.
Louisiana and New Mexico are the only states where it's legal to strap razor-sharp objects to the heels of roosters and have them fight each other to the death. Animal-rights activists have been trying for years to ban the practice, which they view as barbaric.
Supporters of the popular rural pastime have always managed to derail such legislation in Louisiana. Now the ban appears to be gaining momentum in New Mexico, where Governor Bill Richardson, a Democratic presidential candidate, recently went on record in support of abolition and a key Senate committee that killed previous anti-cockfighting bills instead voted in favor of a ban.
