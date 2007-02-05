Race for LA Governor Grows

February 5, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

Republican State Senator Walter Boasso announced today that he will enter the race to unseat Democratic incumbent Governor Kathleen Blanco. Boasso becomes the second Republican to join the field.

Last month, U.S. Representative Bobby Jindal said he would again run. Boasso announced his intention to run in a statement, but added that his "formal announcement" would take place in early March. Meanwhile, he is putting together his campaign staff. His entry into the race was expected.

The primary election is October 20th, with a runoff scheduled November 17th. The 46-year-old first-term senator represents parts of Southeastern Louisiana like Plaquemines and Saint Bernard parishes, which were some of the areas worst hit by Katrina.

Boasso has been an outspoken critic of the recovery from Katrina. Besides Jindal and Boasso, a Libertarian candidate has entered the field, but more candidates are expected. Blanco has said she will seek re-election. The slate of candidates remains unclear.

Other possible candidates mentioned include Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, a Democrat from North Louisiana; U.S. Representative Charlie Melancon, a Democrat from Southeastern Louisiana; and Jim Bernhard, a former state Democratic Party chairman and chief executive officer of The Shaw Group.