Calcasieu River Body Identified

February 2, 2007
Reported by: KPLC Staff
The body found floating in the Calcasieu River near the Fitzenreiter boat launch in Lake Charles has been identified as 27-year-old Rodrick Syas.
Lake Charles Police believe they know how he died and it was no accident.
Mark Kraus with Lake Charles Police said, "At about 4:30 [Thursday] afternoon, the Lake Charles Police Department received a call in reference to somebody locating a body in the river." Lake Charles Police called in the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Marine Division for some help. Kraus said, "They recovered the body along with our crime scene investigation." After recovering the body, Lake Charles Police realized they were dealing with a murder. More police were called to the scene to spread out across the area to look for evidence.
Fitzenrieter Park and boat launch in Lake Charles are closed to the public. Lake Charles Police say it will reopen once the crime scene investigation is finished.
The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
A house caught on fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder. DeRidder Police handled the incident. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A house caught on fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder. DeRidder Police handled the incident. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Firefighters battled a home on fire in Starks Wednesday afternoon. Ward 5 Fire Chief Brance Sartin said when firefighters arrived at the house on Old River Road, the south side of the home was on fire. Two minutes, the house was engulfed. The house has no electricity. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighters from Ward 7 and DeQuincy also assisted.More >>
Firefighters battled a home on fire in Starks Wednesday afternoon. Ward 5 Fire Chief Brance Sartin said when firefighters arrived at the house on Old River Road, the south side of the home was on fire. Two minutes, the house was engulfed. The house has no electricity. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighters from Ward 7 and DeQuincy also assisted.More >>