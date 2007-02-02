Calcasieu River Body Identified

February 2, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

The body found floating in the Calcasieu River near the Fitzenreiter boat launch in Lake Charles has been identified as 27-year-old Rodrick Syas.

Lake Charles Police believe they know how he died and it was no accident.

Mark Kraus with Lake Charles Police said, "At about 4:30 [Thursday] afternoon, the Lake Charles Police Department received a call in reference to somebody locating a body in the river." Lake Charles Police called in the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Marine Division for some help. Kraus said, "They recovered the body along with our crime scene investigation." After recovering the body, Lake Charles Police realized they were dealing with a murder. More police were called to the scene to spread out across the area to look for evidence.

Fitzenrieter Park and boat launch in Lake Charles are closed to the public. Lake Charles Police say it will reopen once the crime scene investigation is finished.