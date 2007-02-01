Road Home Contractor Expects to Dole Out 1,900 Grants This Month - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Road Home Contractor Expects to Dole Out 1,900 Grants This Month

February 1, 2007
Reported by Associated Press

The contractor running Louisiana's Road Home program estimates it will hand out 19-hundred grants this month.

That's five times the number of grants awarded so far.

I-C-F International says officials are working with parishes to keep courthouses open longer for Road Home employees to search for home ownership documents.  The program also is giving out initial grant awards while homeowners who dispute the payments seek a larger amount.

I-C-F officials met today with Governor Kathleen Blanco behind closed doors.  If the project stands, about 23-hundred homeowners will have their grants by the end of February.  So far, only 400 have been granted - even though 103-thousand people have applied.

