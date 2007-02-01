Meet The First Black Mrs. Louisiana

Today's moment in Black History features the first black Mrs. Louisiana, Nomica Guillory. Guillory is a native of Lake Charles and now lives in Iowa. She was bound and determined to succeed despite the many obstacles that were against her.

After giving birth to a son at age 16, Nomica still continued on through high school and college. Later she went on to participate in the Mrs. Louisiana Pageant.

Her platform was healthcare, volunteerism, and finding a cure for Parkinson's disease. On May 27th, 2006, Nomica was honored by being crowned the first black Mrs. Louisiana-America in the 30 year history of the pageant.

Nomica says, "This is my opportunity to be the voice for those who can't be a voice for themselves. I want to show our youth, our female youth, that you can do and be anything you want to be."

Nomica went on to travel to Arizona to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant where she placed third runner-up out of 51 contestants. No one from Louisiana has ever placed in the top ten.

Now Nomica works as a program coordinator for Ameri-corps where she assists over 150 members across 13 parishes.

If you've got an idea for our Moment in Black History segment or any other suggestions for Black History Month coverage, e-mail us at sunrise@kplctv.com.