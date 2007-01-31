Alleged Child Murderer Talks With KPLC-TV - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Alleged Child Murderer Talks With KPLC-TV

January 31, 2007
Reported by Rhonda Kitchens

It was around 3:00 Monday afternoon that police received a frantic 911 call from a home on Hodges Street.  When they arrived the child inside had stopped breathing and was later pronounced dead in a Shreveport hospital.  Marquetta Campbell says her brother, 18-year-old Gregory McCummings was not only caring for his girlfriends son on monday, but the couple's newborn, as well.  

"And he was holding both of the kids and when little Gregory started throwing up and choking, it freaked him out.  So his reaction was, they were in the bedroom, to throw Damarian down on the bed, not intentionally, not to hurt him, but just out of a normal reaction," says Campbell. 

Campbell says at first, the damage was not apparent.  "He didn't pass out when he threw him down on the bed.  He got up, moved around.  He even tried feeding him after this happened," says Campbell.  But it wasn't long before McCummings realized something was terribly wrong.  "He said he kind of, he was drunk, it looked like he was drunk.  He went to fall and he picked him up.  He gasped for air but it never came back out and he stopped breathing."  

Campbell says McCummings panicked, calling his mother for help.  "He was like, 'somebody needs to come, I don't know what to do,' and he was scared so she told him to call 911 and he was so scared and nervous he asked her how to call 911."  

The 15-month-old died the next morning and McCummings was booked for 2nd degree murder.  Now, he's speaking out to KPLC from behind jail walls.  "Man, it wasn't malicious, little Damarian's death.  Man, you know what I'm saying?  It was a mistake, man.  Everybody out there is thinking I'm a murderer but I'm not.  I was Damarian's father figure," says McCummings.  Making the tragedy even more difficult to accept.  "I'm trying to maintain for my son, man.  It's hard up in here, man, but I'm trying my best to maintain for my child, man."

Lake Charles Police say the force McCummings used when throwing the child caused the fatal injuries.  McCummings remains behind bars at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $500,000 bond.  

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:17:24 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly