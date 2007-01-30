Sister of slain deputy talks about her brother

January 30, 2007

Reported by Pam Dixon

"He gave the best hugs. He was like a big tree trunk and would envelope you with love," says Rhonda Inzer Piccolo, sister of slain Calcasieu Sheriff's Deputy Alan Inzer. Piccolo was just 17 months older than her little brother Alan. Their mother was a teacher and their father, a band director, both at LaGrange High School where Alan graduated in 1982 before heading to McNeese with a band scholarship. Piccolo says, "He loved to socialize and have fun, sing and make music. He shared that with everyone."

Music wasn't Alan's only love. He loved the outdoors and he loved law enforcement. Piccolo says, "He really cares very much about people and he had a strong sense of justice and wanted things to be right in the world, and he could do something to help that." And that's the way he lived his life helping others and making things right.

Piccolo says her brother lived life to the fullest and got to do some wonderful things, and she's grateful for every moment she had with him.