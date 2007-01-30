Boyfriend Arrested for Baby's Death - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boyfriend Arrested for Baby's Death

Reported by KPLC Staff

Lake Charles Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at 2110 12th Street.  Monday afternoon at 3:00 P.M. police responded to a 911 call in reference to a 15-month old baby not breathing.  Upon arrival, Acadian ambulance transported the infant to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, who then transported him to LSU-Shreveport.  At 4:00 A.M. this morning the child died due to the injuries he sustained.

Investigators learned that the child was in the care of his mother's live-in boyfriend when the baby sustained a fatal injury which was consistent with blunt force trauma.

Detectives arrested Gregory McCummings, 18, of 2110 12th Street for 2nd Degree Murder.  McCummings was booked into the parish jail on a $500,000 bond.

