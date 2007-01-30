Boyfriend Arrested for Baby's Death

Reported by KPLC Staff
Lake Charles Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at 2110 12th Street. Monday afternoon at 3:00 P.M. police responded to a 911 call in reference to a 15-month old baby not breathing. Upon arrival, Acadian ambulance transported the infant to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, who then transported him to LSU-Shreveport. At 4:00 A.M. this morning the child died due to the injuries he sustained.
Investigators learned that the child was in the care of his mother's live-in boyfriend when the baby sustained a fatal injury which was consistent with blunt force trauma.
Detectives arrested Gregory McCummings, 18, of 2110 12th Street for 2nd Degree Murder. McCummings was booked into the parish jail on a $500,000 bond.
The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
A house caught on fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder. DeRidder Police handled the incident. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Firefighters battled a home on fire in Starks Wednesday afternoon. Ward 5 Fire Chief Brance Sartin said when firefighters arrived at the house on Old River Road, the south side of the home was on fire. Two minutes, the house was engulfed. The house has no electricity. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighters from Ward 7 and DeQuincy also assisted.More >>
