Inside the Funeral - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Inside the Funeral

Reported by Theresa Schmidt

More than 1000 people filled Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles for the funeral of Alan Inzer... the Calcasieu Sheriff's Deputy shot to death in the line of duty.

Inzer's mother Barbara paid tribute to her fallen son with a poem.  His sister Rhonda Piccolo spoke of his love of music and how it taught him discipline that would extend into the law enforcement career to which he was so dedicated.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso will remember Inzer as a hero and Assistant Chief Deputy Bubba Mayeaux knew Inzer as a true friend.

And then, tearful prayers and final respects from family, friends, and a law enforcement community wounded by the loss of one who gave his life to protect and serve.

