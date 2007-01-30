House Fire Leaves Ragley Family Homeless

January 30, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

An early morning house fire has left one Ragley family homeless today, and while the family is safe, their loss has been devastating.

Monique Parker and Roy Reed were the residents of the home at 161 Cypress Street, along with their 12-year-old twin boys and 20-year-old daughter. The morning fire that took all of their material possessions has come as a complete shock. "We don't have anything. This is all we have...what we're wearing...it's all we have," says Monique.

It was around 6:00 this morning that firefighters at the District Two Volunteer Fire Station in Ragley were called out to the fire on Cypress Street. Ragley Fire Chief, Tony DeVille says, "The house was fully engulfed in flames, about half of it burned." It took about an hour to put the fire out, even with the rain falling down.

Fortunately, all of the residents of the house had already left for the day, and despite this devastating fire, Roy and Monique say they are blessed to have everyone in their family together and safe. Monique looked at her home that had smoke billowing out of it and said, "Thank God everybody's alive. Thank God!

But, with no insurance and two children in school, this family is depending on community support to make it through this rough time. "We lost everything we have," says Monique, "the kids need uniforms, clothes, everything...everything is gone...everything." Roy says, "It's just devastating you know. I didn't ever think it would happen to me."

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

If you would like to donate any items to Roy and Monique's family, you can contact them at 348-9371 or 802-9642. The immediate request is that the twin boys have uniforms for school. They are size 10-12 husky and need white, navy blue or green polos and khaki pants.

The volunteer fire departments that responded to this fire are looking for more volunteers. If you are interested in getting involved with efforts such as this one, contact Beauregard 911.