House Fire Leaves Ragley Family Homeless

January 30, 2007
Reported by: Britney Glaser
An early morning house fire has left one Ragley family homeless today, and while the family is safe, their loss has been devastating.
Monique Parker and Roy Reed were the residents of the home at 161 Cypress Street, along with their 12-year-old twin boys and 20-year-old daughter. The morning fire that took all of their material possessions has come as a complete shock. "We don't have anything. This is all we have...what we're wearing...it's all we have," says Monique.
It was around 6:00 this morning that firefighters at the District Two Volunteer Fire Station in Ragley were called out to the fire on Cypress Street. Ragley Fire Chief, Tony DeVille says, "The house was fully engulfed in flames, about half of it burned." It took about an hour to put the fire out, even with the rain falling down.
Fortunately, all of the residents of the house had already left for the day, and despite this devastating fire, Roy and Monique say they are blessed to have everyone in their family together and safe. Monique looked at her home that had smoke billowing out of it and said, "Thank God everybody's alive. Thank God!
But, with no insurance and two children in school, this family is depending on community support to make it through this rough time. "We lost everything we have," says Monique, "the kids need uniforms, clothes, everything...everything is gone...everything." Roy says, "It's just devastating you know. I didn't ever think it would happen to me."
The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
If you would like to donate any items to Roy and Monique's family, you can contact them at 348-9371 or 802-9642. The immediate request is that the twin boys have uniforms for school. They are size 10-12 husky and need white, navy blue or green polos and khaki pants.
The volunteer fire departments that responded to this fire are looking for more volunteers. If you are interested in getting involved with efforts such as this one, contact Beauregard 911.
The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
A house caught on fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder. DeRidder Police handled the incident. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A house caught on fire on Maverick Street in DeRidder. DeRidder Police handled the incident. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Firefighters battled a home on fire in Starks Wednesday afternoon. Ward 5 Fire Chief Brance Sartin said when firefighters arrived at the house on Old River Road, the south side of the home was on fire. Two minutes, the house was engulfed. The house has no electricity. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighters from Ward 7 and DeQuincy also assisted.More >>
Firefighters battled a home on fire in Starks Wednesday afternoon. Ward 5 Fire Chief Brance Sartin said when firefighters arrived at the house on Old River Road, the south side of the home was on fire. Two minutes, the house was engulfed. The house has no electricity. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Firefighters from Ward 7 and DeQuincy also assisted.More >>