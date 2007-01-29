Inzer's Funeral Procession Route Set - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Inzer's Funeral Procession Route Set

January 29, 2007
Reported by KPLC Staff

Visitation for Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Deputy Alan Inzer will be from 5 - 9 p.m. on Monday at Johnson Funeral Home on Lake Street in Lake Charles.  The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles, followed by the burial at Highland Memory Gardens.

There is a large amount of traffic expected to travel from Trinity Baptist Church to the gravesite, so the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office has publicly announced the route of the funeral procession.  The route has been announced for those who would like to stand outside by the road to pay their respects to Deputy Inzer, or find alternate routes if they plan to be traveling these particular roads around that time.  From the church, the procession will travel north on Nelson Road; east on McNeese Street to Common Street; South on Common Street (which turns into Gulf Highway) to Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, which is located at 6325 Gulf Highway.  The funeral procession will be leaving Trinity Baptist Church and heading to the gravesite around 11:30 a.m.

