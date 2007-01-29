Pegues Refuses to Return to Louisiana

January 29, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

The man suspected of killing Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy Alan Inzer, refuses to come back to Louisiana voluntarily. Daniel Pegues appeared in a Louisville, Kentucky courtroom Monday where he refused extradition. It means he could remain in Kentucky for at least another month, pending further hearings.

Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon, says they are moving forward to get Pegues brought back to Louisiana as soon as possible. "We are already in the process of getting certified copies of the warrant to the District Attorney's Office. They'll put together a package which will go to the Governor of Louisiana's office and they will send a package to the Governor of Kentucky. Once he determines the paperwork is proper, he'll order him to be extradited back to Louisiana."

Still, Pegues' refusal to waive extradition could slow his return to Louisiana by two to three weeks.

The three other men booked in Deputy Inzer's death remain behind bars. Two are no longer in the Calcasieu Correctional Center. According to jail records, Tromale Guy and Elmer Franklin have both been transferred to other facilities. Kenny Guy remains at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $100,000 bond.

Visitation for Inzer will be from 5 - 9 p.m. on Monday at Johnson Funeral Home on Lake Street in Lake Charles. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles, followed by the burial at Highland Memory Gardens.