Extradition Refusal Slows Pegues' Return to LA

January 29, 2007
Reported by: KPLC Staff
Daniel Pegues, the man suspected of killing Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy Alan Inzer, appeared in a Louisville, Kentucky courtroom Monday for an extradition hearing. 7News has learned Pegues refused extradition, meaning he could remain in Kentucky for at least another month, pending further hearings.
Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon, says, "We are already in the process of getting certified copies of the warrant to the District Attorney's Office. They'll put together a package which will go to the Governor of Louisiana's office and they will send a package to the Governor of Kentucky. Once he determines the paperwork is proper, he'll order him to be extradited back to Louisiana."
The extradition refusal could slow Pegues' return to Louisiana by 2-3 weeks.
The three other men booked in Deputy Inzer's death remain behind bars. Two are no longer in the Calcasieu Correctional Center. According to jail records, Tromale Guy and Elmer Franklin have both been transferred to other facilities. Kenny Guy remains at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $100,000 bond.
Visitation for Inzer will be from 5 - 9 p.m. on Monday at Johnson Funeral Home on Lake Street in Lake Charles. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles. Burial immediately will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
