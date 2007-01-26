Deputy murder suspects have long rap sheets

January 26, 2007

Reported by Pam Dixon

The four suspects arrested in this case are no strangers to area law enforcement officials. The four combined have been arrested 58 times. All four have spent time in jail.

Suspected gunman 29 year old Daniel Pegues, the oldest of the four suspects, has been arrested 6 times in the last 10 years. His adult rap sheet started when he was 19 years old. His prior arrests included attempted murder, burglary, theft, flight from an officer and resisting arrest. Pegues had never been convicted for these charges. Now he's facing his most serious charge first degree murder in the death of Alan Inzer.

25 year old Elmer Franklin Junior's rap sheet is pages long. He has been arrested 24 times in the last eight and a half years. His adult rap sheet started when he was 17 years old. He has been convicted three times for drug charges and was still on probation this week. His probation would have ended in June. Franklin's arrests have included numerous drug charges for possession and distribution. Charges involved cocaine, marijuana and controlled dangerous substances. Other arrests included battery of a police officer, several charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property. Now Franklin is facing a charge of second degree murder in the death of Inzer.

26 year old Tromale Guy has been arrested 23 times in nine years. His adult arrest history starts at age 17. He's been convicted once. His arrests include charges of aggravated second degree battery, false imprisonment, two counts of battery of a teacher, possession of marijuana, DWI and numerous other charges. Now Tromale Guy is facing a second degree murder charge in the death of Inzer.

The fourth suspect arrested this week for accessory after the fact in the Inzer case is 24 year old Kenny Guy, uncle to Tromale Guy. His seven arrests span the last four and a half years, starting when he was still a teenager. Kenny Guy's prior arrests include numerous drug charges and resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, illegal carrying of a weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. He was convicted on a drug charge, and was also on probation that was supposed to end in July.