Pegues Arrested, Charged in Death of Deputy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pegues Arrested, Charged in Death of Deputy

January 26, 2007
Reported by Associated Press 

A Louisville man was arrested today and charged in the shooting death of a sheriff's deputy in southwest Louisiana.

Daniel Lerue Pegues was wanted for his role in the death of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy Alan Inzer, who died early yesterday while chasing suspected armed robbers in Lake Charles.

That's according to U-S Marshal Rich Knighten.

Sergeant Mark Kraus of the Lake Charles Police Department says 29-year-old Pegues, who is from Kentucky but lives in Lake Charles, shot Inzer during the escape.

Knighten says the suspect was staying at a girlfriend's house in Louisville and they got him this morning.

Inzer was trying to stop an apparent armed robbery when he saw a group of men acting suspiciously in front of an abandoned building.  Authorities say Inzer chased the men in his car, then on foot before being shot.

Two other men, 25-year-old Elmer Franklin Junior, and 24-year-old Tromale Lee Guy, both of Lake Charles, were booked into the Calcasieu Parish jail yesterday.  Both were booked with second-degree murder.  A third man, 24-year-old Kenny Ray Guy, was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact.  He is also in the parish jail.      

