Search for Deputy Inzer's Killer Continues - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Search for Deputy Inzer's Killer Continues

January 25, 2007
Reported by Vince Atkinson

Still no arrests this morning in direct relation to Deputy Alan Inzer's shooting death.  Authorities have taken a person into custody, but they are still determining whether the person is affiliated with the case.

While authorities are still trying to track down who is responsible for the death of Deputy Alan Inzer, his friends are taking time to remember the man he was.   As you might imagine, just hours after his death the friends of Alan Inzer are still in shock.   Rather than thinking of his death,  Inzer's friends have decided to remember a man that had many talents, hobbies and most of all,  a big heart.  

We found many of Deputy Alan Inzer's friends at True Blue Watersports in Lake Charles Thursday night.   Working in the Marine Division of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Inzer used his underwater diving skills not only at work, but also for fun.   Alan's friend Bernard Gibbs says, "He had a great sense of humor, he was just a fine individual.   This world is going to sorely miss him."     

Besides a law enforcement veteran, Alan Inzer had a fun side, one that his friends are more than happy to talk about.   Inzer's friend Cher Walker said, "He would say, ‘Let's all come over to my house.'  We would all go over to his house and he would sit at the piano and start playing the piano and start singing. He was a great singer and he just entertained people."

While several memorial services are planned for Inzer, details are not yet final.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:17:24 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly