Search for Deputy Inzer's Killer Continues

January 25, 2007

Reported by Vince Atkinson

Still no arrests this morning in direct relation to Deputy Alan Inzer's shooting death. Authorities have taken a person into custody, but they are still determining whether the person is affiliated with the case.

While authorities are still trying to track down who is responsible for the death of Deputy Alan Inzer, his friends are taking time to remember the man he was. As you might imagine, just hours after his death the friends of Alan Inzer are still in shock. Rather than thinking of his death, Inzer's friends have decided to remember a man that had many talents, hobbies and most of all, a big heart.

We found many of Deputy Alan Inzer's friends at True Blue Watersports in Lake Charles Thursday night. Working in the Marine Division of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Inzer used his underwater diving skills not only at work, but also for fun. Alan's friend Bernard Gibbs says, "He had a great sense of humor, he was just a fine individual. This world is going to sorely miss him."

Besides a law enforcement veteran, Alan Inzer had a fun side, one that his friends are more than happy to talk about. Inzer's friend Cher Walker said, "He would say, ‘Let's all come over to my house.' We would all go over to his house and he would sit at the piano and start playing the piano and start singing. He was a great singer and he just entertained people."

While several memorial services are planned for Inzer, details are not yet final.