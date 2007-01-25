Search Continues For Suspects

January 25, 2006

Reported By: KPLC Staff

It all started unfolding Thursday morning around 1:30. What started as an impromptu off-duty investigation, ended in murder.

"It's our worst nightmare, we have lost one of our own," said Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon.

Chief Dixon is talking about 43-year-old Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy Alan Inzer. Inzer, along with a friend was heading home around 1:30 this morning, but noticed what looked like a robbery at this business at 3118 Ryan Street. Investigators say Inzer stopped and three or four suspects took off on foot.

"Deputy Inzer pursued in his vehicle through a yard," said Dixon.

Inzer then jumped out and chased one of the suspects on foot down Richard Street. Just moments later 911 received several calls from the Richard Street area about multiple shots being fired. One of those shots hit the off-duty deputy, who died a short time later.

"Yes, this is personal. It hits home, it hurts. It's a little more difficult," said Dixon.

"If those people are a danger to policemen, just think what they would do to you. We are not going to let this happen in our community," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Meanwhile several agencies are assisting Lake Charles Police with the investigation and search for suspects, including the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office, State Police and FBI. In their search for answers, investigators have found several pieces of evidence. "We have recovered a weapon that we believe was involved in the homicide approximately three or four houses northeast of where deputy Inzer was found on Richard Street," said Dixon.

Leaving no stone unturned, the Civil Air Patrol volunteered their time in taking aerial photos of the crime scene, that spreads nearly a mile. More than 60 officers continue to follow leads in the case, one of which led them to Giovannia Street Thursday morning, where one person was taken into custody. "We have been all over the city. We had an incident with somebody that was taken into custody. We have no idea if they were involved in this or not. That person is being held on a parole violation," said Chief Dixon.

The only description given by authorities is from an eyewitness, who said the suspects are three black males. As they remain in hiding, authorities say it is just a matter of time before they find them.

"We are going to identify you. We are going to find you, particularly the ones that are not the shooters... I encourage you to come in now. If you have any opportunity to help yourself now is the time," said Dixon.

"We're going to do everything we can to bring to justice the people that deserve to be brought to justice and I promise you we are going to do that just like we would do for any citizen," said Sheriff Mancuso.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Lake Charles Police at 491-1311.