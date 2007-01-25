Slain Deputy Identified

Reported by: KPLC Staff

Calcasieu Parish sheriff's deputy Alan Inzer is dead this morning, killed in the line of duty.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso will speak about the death of 43 year old Inzer this afternoon. KPLC's Marty Briggs will cover the news conference today at 2pm.

Lake Charles Police say Inzer was on Ryan St, when he noticed a robbery in progress. Some time after that, Inzer was shot by a suspect that is still at large.

Police tell us the shooting happened around 2 a.m. this morning on Richard St.