An Unexpected Crime

January 24, 2007

Reported by Vince Atkinson

No one expected it to happen in a quiet rural community, and that is why the residents of Bell City were in complete shock after news of a brutal crime. A woman asleep in her own home attacked, sexually assaulted, and then robbed. As horrible as this crime sounds, we do have some good news. Authorities believe they have nabbed the man responsible. It took just a little over a month for authorities to track down their primary suspect, but the events leading up to the arrest are almost as bazaar as the crime itself.

Bell City might be one of the last places you would expect to be home to a violent crime, but according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office this community recently was. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Detective Dustan Abshire said, "Her doors were locked, he busted into her house. It could have been anybody on the road." Abshire is describing what happened to an unidentified elderly Bell City resident back on December 19th.

Not only was this elderly lady robbed, but was also sexually assaulted. Despite efforts by authorities the investigation went cold, that is until earlier this month. Abshire said, "When they (the victim's family) got a credit card bill in, that's when we got a break in the case." The man accused of the crime stole the victims credit cards, used them and put police back on his trail.

Authorities eventually tracked down 39 year old Martin Paul Broussard of Gueydan. Abshire said, "He has been convicted of simple burglary twice before." Broussard is still being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond has been set for $230,000. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is working with other local law enforcement agencies to find out if Broussard may be a suspect in any other unsolved crimes.