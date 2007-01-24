Fighting Roosters Seized

A Humane Society official says as many as 100 roosters have been seized from an owner suspected of staging cockfights in a Houston home. The birds were taken from the home yesterday.

The owner wasn't present at the time -- but has denied illegally fighting the birds, saying they are bred, raised and trained in the home, which is legal in Texas.

The owner says the birds are transported to Louisiana, where cockfighting is legal. No charges have been filed.