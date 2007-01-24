Speak Up with Louisiana Speaks - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Speak Up with Louisiana Speaks

January 24, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

Louisiana Speaks is launching a public outreach campaign this week, but they're looking for direction from you on the regional planning vision of South Louisiana.  Louisiana Speaks and their team of top local and national planning experts will hold meetings and briefings here in Lake Charles on a range of regional planning issues.

Louisiana Speaks Planner, John Fregonese says, "We're getting public input on a regional vision for Southern Louisiana.  It's a way to move beyond reconstruction and to building a really solid long term growth in the state. We want to hear from the public about what they'd like to do and what their priorities are."

Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach says, "As the name implies, it's an opportunity for the people of Louisiana to speak about the issues they think are important relative to hurricane recovery, relative to coastal restoration and relative to living in the coastal region of the state in the future."

The regional plan that will be presented at public forums will evaluate the economic, environmental, and social forces that shape South Louisiana and explore alternative ways that growth and development can be accommodated.

The first public forum will be tomorrow at 4:00 P.M. in the Buccaneer Room at the Lake Charles Civic Center. There will also be a meeting Friday at the Lake Charles Chamber of Commerce at 8:00 A.M. 

Be sure to tune in to KPLC today at 7:00 P.M. to catch a special documentary program outlining some of the plans for recovery efforts in South Louisiana.

For more information on Louisiana Speaks, click here.

