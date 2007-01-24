Suddenly Homeless - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Suddenly Homeless

January 23, 2007
Reported by Vince Atkinson

It can happen in the blink of an eye, and can devastate ones life just as quickly.   We are talking house fires.   As often as they happen, the destruction left in their wake is nothing anyone can prepare for.   A local Southwest Louisiana resident found this out first hand Monday morning.     

When Che Ardoin left for work Sunday night, she had no idea what would happen a few short hours later.   Ardoin said, "I was told my house was on fire.   I did not know anything yet until I got here."  Che is talking about the horrifying news she received early Monday morning as she was just getting off work.   When Ardoin made it home, she found total destruction.   Ardoin said, "It took my breath away.   Your whole life just stops."  Her childhood home was reduced to a pile of ruble.   Ardoin said, "All I have left is what I had on when I left for work that morning."     

While Che's children were not home at the time, one of the families dogs was, and perished in the flames.   While the loss is great, Che is rejoicing for what she does have left:  her family, outside dogs, and even a keep sake she found among the ashes from her grandmother that passed away this past November. Despite the loss, Che is already giving advice to other home owners.   Ardoin said, "Have insurance.   Make sure you have insurance on your house." 

The exact cause of this fire is still under investigation.   For the time being Che is living in a local hotel.   Ardoin is hoping her tragedy will help educate others about the importance of home owner's insurance.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:17:24 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly