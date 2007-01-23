Governor Blanco Demands Federal Katrina Probe

January 23, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Governor Kathleen Blanco is calling on Congress to create a bipartisan commission to see if Republican Party politics factored in the federal response to hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Blanco's call comes just days after former FEMA Director Michael Brown said the White House considered politics while planning to deal with Hurricane Katrina.

Brown said last week that the White House was considering federalizing Louisiana because Blanco was a Democrat. He says similar measures were not considered for Mississippi, because its governor, Haley Barbour, is a Republican.

Brown wouldn't name who made those comments.

Blanco and U-S Senator Mary Landrieu have complained about recent federal funding allocations to the state.

Last week, the U-S Department of Health and Human Services announced that the state would receive 86-point-six million dollars or 49 percent of the money available for hospital and health care grants. Neighboring Mississippi received 38 percent. Landrieu noted that Louisiana suffered 70 percent of the damage.