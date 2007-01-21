Saints Fall in NFC Championship Game - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Saints Fall in NFC Championship Game

January 21, 2007
Reporter by Associated Press

The sudden end of the Saints' inspirational season is sending fans back to the stark reality of post-Katrina New Orleans.

The Saints, who went from a 3-and-13 team to the NFC championship before losing 39-to-14 to the Chicago Bears, have given the entire gulf region a welcome diversion from their ongoing recovery.

Randy McDonald, a Baton Rouge restaurant owner who stayed until the end at Pat O'Brien's bar in the French Quarter, said the Saints' dream season was "good for the city and the whole gulf coast just for them to get this far."

At Good Friends, another French Quarter pub, Steve Harrington cried about the loss. But he said he was "very satisfied and proud of the this team."

    •   
