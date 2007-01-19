Blanco Administration Admits Error in Rebate Letters

January 19, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

The Blanco administration mailed one-point-eight million letters to Louisiana homeowners with incorrect information about credits for post-Katrina surcharges on their property insurance policies.

Taxpayers reported the problems in the letter: an inaccurate time frame for applying for the tax credit, plus incomplete information about eligibility. Revenue Secretary Cynthia Bridges confirms the error. The letters marked the second time in two months that Governor Kathleen Blanco's administration mailed wrong financial information to residents related to recovery from hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

In November, administrators of the governor's Road Home program sent out 10-thousand preliminary award letters, then admitted that 25-hundred of them were incorrect. The seven-and-a-half billion dollar program is designed to help homeowners with post-storm rebuilding costs. This week's admission involves a far larger mailing. The administration is considering sending out corrected letters.