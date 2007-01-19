Missing Teen Found - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Missing Teen Found

January 19, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

The 13-year-old girl we reported missing has now been found safely and is back at Harbour House in Lake Charles.

Officials say it was on Sunday that Alexis White walked away from Harbour House along with a 13-year-old male friend who was also staying at the facility.  He came back, but Alexis was nowhere to be found.  Amy Dunn, Executive Director of the Education and Treatment Council (connected to Harbour House) says it's common for runaways to leave in pairs.  Each month, Dunn says approximately 2-3 kids run away from Harbour House, but it is usually for less than a day. 

Harbour House is an emergency shelter for children ages 3-17, but the average age is 14.  Dunn says many of the children at the facility are dealing with tough home circumstances.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies located Alexis White last night.  "I think a lot of it had to do with the persistence of the family," says Dunn, "to go to law enforcement and come to KPLC and put her name out there and make everyone aware that she was missing." 

No further details on her whereabouts over the past few days are available at this time.

