Lake Charles Man Killed in Fatal Hit & Run

January 19, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

An auto pedestrian accident leaves a longtime city of Lake Charles employee dead.

Lake charles police say 68-year-old Howard Livingston was hit by a vehicle at Broad and Rhodes Streets just after 9 p.m. last night.

The vehicle then left the scene. There was debris in the roadway and detectives are investigating.

Livingston had just finished making arrangements with Fondel Chapel for his wife's funeral.

It was scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m.

Raymond Fondel says at the request of the family, Betty Livingston's funeral has been postponed so that both she and her husband can be buried together.