Trial Takes a Recess for Saints

January 18, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Is the Saints-Bears playoff game Sunday sufficient grounds to bench a trial scheduled to start on the day after the gridiron brawl?

Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Ernest L. Jones apparently thinks so. Jones didn't hesitate to sign off on a defense motion to delay the trial for two days "in order to accommodate all fans, including the great majority of the jury pool, the parties involved in this case and the counsel involved in this case."

Whether the Saints win or lose Sunday afternoon at Chicago's Soldier Field, a full complement of potential jurors might not show up for duty if the trial went ahead on Monday. In the asbestos-related case, the plaintiffs seek damages from a list of defendants that includes six companies, one of them Avondale Industries.