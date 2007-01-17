A Sweet...and Warm Seat - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

A Sweet...and Warm Seat

January 17, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

It was another cold day across Southwest Louisiana today with temperatures at freezing, and the wind making it feel about ten degrees cooler.  But, there is one place in DeRidder that offers a warm seat on a very cold day.

Patricia Choat, owner of Daylight Donuts in DeRidder says, "Winter is always better for the donut business."

But is it the sweets or the warmth bringing these locals into the Choats' donut shop?

Patricia says, "Lots of these poor people come in saying, 'I'm freezing to death!'"  And while these customers enjoy a hot cup of coffee, or a long john (pastry that is)...you can bet that they are talking about the cold weather outside.

J.W. Anderson is an early morning customer at Daylight Donuts.  He says, "I don't like this cold weather.  I wish it would stay consistent, you know, a fairly level temperature all the time. One week it's 75 degrees, the next it's 25 degrees."

The owners of Daylight Donuts don't mind the cold weather, or the people that it brings in to their store.  

Fortunately, no ice formed on area roadways this morning, so the residents with an aching sweet tooth were able to make it to the donut shop safely.

