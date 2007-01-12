Events Honor Dr. King Across the Lake Area - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Events Honor Dr. King Across the Lake Area

   The dream lives on in the Lake Area and a slew of events are planned for the 2007 Martin Luther King Jr. Festival.

   This year's activities kick off at the Lake Charles Civic Center with a festive MLK parade starting at 1pm.

   Immediately following the parade, there are activities planned for all ages at the MLK Family Fun Day. Gumbo lovers may enjoy the MLK Gumbo Cookoff. Some local celebrities will get in on the cooking including, Kevin Guidry, Sterling August, Lincoln Trail, Arthur Washington, Buddy Young, The Bellow Boys, Richard Cole, Paul Charles, John DeRosier, Tony Mancuso, Joey Alcede, Lyn Jones, Shady Patton, Clyde Mitchell and Tony Guidry. 

   Entertainment also includes the KZWA live and local Talent Search and there's even an Empowerment Conference to help keep Dr. King's dream alive. People sharing their expertise at the conference include Ron Fontenot from Compro Tax, Esther Vincent from the City of Lake Charles, Rachel Lecompte from the Road Home to Recovery and Tonya Griffith from A.G. Edwards.

   Teenagers can continue the celebration at the MLK Teen Dance being held at the Washington Marion Girls Gym at 5pm. Admission is $5.00.

