Calcasieu Sheriff's Office Investigates First Murder of 2007 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Sheriff's Office Investigates First Murder of 2007

January 7, 2007
Reported By: Lee Peck

Deep in the woods of Starks, forensic investigators comb the scene of Calcasieu's first murder of 2007.

"We got a call from a friend of the female victim, who lives out of town. She said something was going on here at the house and she was worried about her friend," said Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "And then almost simultaneously we got a call from the owner of the house, who said he had shot his wife and that he had tried to shoot himself."

Sheriff Mancuso says the call came in around 10:30 Sunday night after the suspect's unsuccessful attempt on his life. The phone he used to call 9-1-1 remained on the front lawn at 721 Green Moore Road. When deputies arrived they found the female victim dead inside the couple's travel trailer, which they were living in.  

The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head. "His injuries appear to be non-life threatening right now. As soon as they finish with him at the hospital he will be transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and booked in for second degree murder," said Sheriff Mancuso.  

Sheriff Mancuso says the suspect has been very cooperative in their investigation thus far. Meanwhile both his name and the victim's are being withheld pending notification of family members.

