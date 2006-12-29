Tornado Watch in Effect for Lake Charles Area - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tornado Watch in Effect for Lake Charles Area

We have a potentially dangerous weather setup for Friday night into Saturday morning. the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the following parishes: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson davis, Lafayette, Vermillion, and Vernon are all under a tornado watch until 6 a.m. Saturday. The biggest threat looks to be strong damaging winds and hail, although a few isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out in some of the storms. heavy rain is also possible with some areas likely receiving 2 inches of rain or more in some areas. If you have outdoor plans this weekend I do have some good news in that the weather will clear out late Saturday, leaving a pretty nice Sunday and Monday. Remember that thunderstorms can turn severe very quick and tornadoes can develop with little notice and will be difficult to see at night.

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

