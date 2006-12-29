Tornado Watch in Effect for Lake Charles Area

We have a potentially dangerous weather setup for Friday night into Saturday morning. the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the following parishes: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson davis, Lafayette, Vermillion, and Vernon are all under a tornado watch until 6 a.m. Saturday. The biggest threat looks to be strong damaging winds and hail, although a few isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out in some of the storms. heavy rain is also possible with some areas likely receiving 2 inches of rain or more in some areas. If you have outdoor plans this weekend I do have some good news in that the weather will clear out late Saturday, leaving a pretty nice Sunday and Monday. Remember that thunderstorms can turn severe very quick and tornadoes can develop with little notice and will be difficult to see at night.