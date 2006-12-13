Remembering Jerica Fontenot Devillier

December 13, 2006

Reported by Pam Dixon

23 year old Jerica Fontenot Devillier was just starting to take charge of her young life before she lost it after a tragic accident. Pastor Doyle Evans of Christian World Ministries knew Jerica through her teen years and her involvement in the youth group at church. Evans says, "She was very devout, very devoted. She was very committed to the Lord. She grew up in that environment in her home."

Jerica graduated from LaGrange High School in 2002. The well-liked teen who radiated energy fit right in in the school's spirit committee. Even after she graduated, Jerica kept in touch with English teacher Elizabeth Douglas. Douglas says, "Her joy for life, she loved life. She was an absolute joy to have in the classroom. She was never too slow to come up to you and give you a big hug and say, 'hey,' even when I saw her after she graduated. She was always happy and she was always smiling. We'll miss her a lot."

Jerica was also a gifted athlete who earned all district honors in softball. Luke Dietz was her coach. Dietz says, "Every day that I got to see her I was blessed to coach her. She brought a smile to practice and everybody around her and made things a lot funner at practice and games. Missing her smile is what I am going to remember the most."

Jerica was working at Buffalo Wild Wings and according to her father she had reached a turning point in her life, and had planned to enroll at SOWELA Technical Community College the same day she died.

Pastor Evans says Jerica was spending more time at church and was on her way to reach her goals. Evans says, "She had put her faith in Christ and she was, I think, delving into that arena where she could see those goals met through Him."

Funeral services for Jerica Devillier will be held on Friday morning at 10:00 at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Ardoin Cove Cemetery in Lacassine.