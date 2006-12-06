THIS MONTH'S TOPIC: Diabetes

FACING UP TO DIABETES
Know The Facts.
Even though these facts may seem scary, the good news is that diabetes is controllable, with careful management. Once you are diagnosed, taking control of the situation is essential to staying healthy.
Monitor Yourself.
Keeping up with your blood glucose levels is the easiest way to stay in control of your diabetes. People who consistently keep track of their glucose levels can provide their doctors with information that can be used to adjust insulin dosage, diet, and exercise. Glucose meters and insulin pumps provide efficient ways to help you keep your glucose levels under control. It is very convenient to do these at home tests and adjust your insulin and diet according to the results.
Take Control.
While there is no cure for diabetes, people who have the disease can live long and healthy lives. The key is early diagnosis and good control of blood glucose levels. Researchers have found that:
Visit our Web site at www.christusstpatrick.org for more information on diabetes and other health care topics. We also offer delicious recipes, nutritional information and more than 2,000 articles on health and wellness to help you stay in touch with your health.
