THIS MONTH'S TOPIC: Diabetes

FACING UP TO DIABETES

Know The Facts.

Diabetes is the cause of more than 60 percent of non-traumatic lower limb amputations.

Approximately 20.8 million people in the United States, or seven percent of the population, have diabetes. While an estimated 14.6 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, 6.2 million people (or one-third) are unaware that they have the disease.

Diabetes is the leading cause of new cases of blindness in adults 20-74 years of age.

It is the number one cause of kidney failure.

It doubles the risk of having a heart attack or stroke.

It is controllable. With proper meal planning, exercise and possibly medications, diabetes can be managed.

It is self-managed. Your medical provider can advise you, but control of your diabetes depends on YOU. It is constantly changing. Diabetes changes over time so it is important to communicate with our provider and keep yourself up-to-date with treatment information.

Even though these facts may seem scary, the good news is that diabetes is controllable, with careful management. Once you are diagnosed, taking control of the situation is essential to staying healthy.

Monitor Yourself.

Keeping up with your blood glucose levels is the easiest way to stay in control of your diabetes. People who consistently keep track of their glucose levels can provide their doctors with information that can be used to adjust insulin dosage, diet, and exercise. Glucose meters and insulin pumps provide efficient ways to help you keep your glucose levels under control. It is very convenient to do these at home tests and adjust your insulin and diet according to the results.

Take Control.

While there is no cure for diabetes, people who have the disease can live long and healthy lives. The key is early diagnosis and good control of blood glucose levels. Researchers have found that:

People with diabetes who lower their blood sugar levels to within normal ranges can delay or prevent diabetes complications by 35 percent to more than 70 percent. Often type 2 diabetes can be controlled through losing weight, improved nutrition, and exercise.

We're Here To Help.

Visit our Web site at www.christusstpatrick.org for more information on diabetes and other health care topics. We also offer delicious recipes, nutritional information and more than 2,000 articles on health and wellness to help you stay in touch with your health.