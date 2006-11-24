Retailers and Shoppers Ready for Black Friday

24 November 2006

Reported by Associated Press

The day after Thanksgiving has been cemented into American culture as an annual retail-ritual that continues to attract more and more people willing to give-up a good nights sleep for deep-discounts and 'door buster' offers.

Consumer affairs advocate Ben Popkin says early-bird specials on hot-ticket items will lure crowds to big-box stores and shopping malls, with some eager spenders showing up a day early.

He suggests such power-shoppers come prepared with warm clothing, a hot drink, even a chair, and no matter what, don't cut in line, because "you might find some extra elbows thrown your way."