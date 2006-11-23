No-Hassle Thanksgiving Dinner

November 23, 2006

Reported by: Britney Glaser

What are your Thanksgiving plans today? Do they involve spending hours in the kitchen cooking up a feast for the family?

Actually for hundreds in the Lake Area, their plans today involve calling in and picking up a complete Thanksgiving Dinner.

It can be done with the touch of a button. You can simply call a restaurant, order a "holiday meal" and not only will you have a turkey or ham with numerous side items and desserts...but odds are, you will probably also have less clean-up and stress this holiday season.

If you're one of the millions of Americans that has spent hours over over the years preparing Thanksgiving Dinner, well, you are probably saying "thanks" for this new holiday trend.

Phone recordings from places like "Honey B Ham," "Boston Market" and "French Market" simply ask you to press "1" on your phone dial to order up food for your family get-togethers or work parties.

Joe Heinen, owner of the Lake Charles Honey B Ham, says "We want to sell them a prepared ham or prepared turkey that they don't have to do anything with. We want mom to be with the family in the dining room or if she's in the kitchen, we don't want her sweating or wearing a dirty apron."

There's a number of reasons why people are choosing to step out of the kitchen.

Stephanie Rosteet, a young mother from Lake Charles, says, "Well, normally I cook, but this year since I have a young daughter...it's just kind of hard, so we decided to pick up a meal."

Richard Moss of Lake Charles says he picked up a complete Thanksgiving meal because, "It was quicker and easier. My wife works and I'm handicapped. It was a lot easier just to come get it."

Anna Garrett of Sulphur says, "Me and my husband expect to be working today and so we wanted to have a backup plan for the day."

And, although it's too late to order a pre-packaged Thanksgiving Dinner, you can still hear "jingle bells" with a Christmas Dinner if you're looking for a holiday break this season.