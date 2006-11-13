Senior Report: Life's last journey - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Senior Report: Life's last journey

November 13, 2006
By Flora Roberts & Theresa Schmidt

For those diagnosed with a terminal illness, dying becomes a very personal experience. "God's in charge of my time clock," explains Nathan Bray.  "When he's ready I'm ready and I kind of wish sometimes that he'd hurry it up."

 Nathan Bray looks almost serene as he visits with us while resting in bed at his home in Lake Charles.  Bray is on a journey all will one day make. "I know who my maker is and I have a much better place to go than a lot of people."

 His body is no longer able to tolerate the treatment for leukemia. "I've taken all the medicine my body will stand."  For Nathan, knowing ahead of time allows him to plan and appreciate. Our conversation has its light moments.  Nathan laughs easily and cries easily because he knows he will miss his family. His wife Gloria is always close. "My wife is my best friend," says Nathan. "She is truly my best friend."  He nods toward the hospice nurse, Sherry Haley.  "There's another friend standing right over there too. Thank you. I love you. I appreciate you."

 Hospice end of life care allows death with dignity and according to an individuals wishes. Sherry, with Odyssey Health Care, admits providing hospice care for those who are dying is more a ministry than a job.  "It allows them to have a say on how they're going to be cared for. It allows the patient to be in control of his life until the very end and it also allows their family to be supported."

 As the journey progresses, Nathan finds comfort in a loving family, caregivers and his faith. "The best that I could wish and hope for anybody is to have that quiet calm assurances that yes, I know Jesus Christ, he is my Lord and Savior. I where I am going. I know where I'm going to spend eternity."

 Nathan hopes sharing his very personal experience will help guide others. For more information on hospice, call Odyssey Health Care at 433-9449.

!

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:17:24 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly