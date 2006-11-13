Congratulations to Deck The Halls Winner - Heather Monceaux

Heather Monceaux and family win the KPLC Deck The Halls Contest. Heather and her family have won $2,500 dollers in cash and prizes from Gulf Coast Carpet & Decorating Center, Ashley Furniture, C & C Audio, Video and Appliances, Cameron State Bank and other area businesses.
Heather Monceaux:
1 - My husband and I struggled for years to have children and now we have a beautiful baby boy. It will be his first Christmas!
2 - My brother and sister moved out of state several years ago and they are both coming home for Christmas this year (another first).
3 - We have never had any extra money to decorate for Christmas and would love to make this Christmas extra special.
4 - Like many other families, we did not have a traditional Christmas last year because of Rita. We would like to come back this year with a bang!
5 - We give to multiple charities
6 - We have not had a tree in our house for several years. Our struggle with getting pregnant made the season too depressing.
7 - Our family is small, but very close. We feel we can finally celebrate Christmas the right way. With or without winning the contest - this will be our best Christmas ever!
