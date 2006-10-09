Low Turnout Expected for Primary Election - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Low Turnout Expected for Primary Election

October 8, 2006
Reported by Rhonda Kitchens

Its the sound of democracy, but on September 30th it was calmed to a whisper.

Registrar of Voters, Angie Quienalty says, "It was a low turnout. As they said, it was a dismal turnout. "

Only 20% of the 123,000 registered voters in Calcasieu Parish turned out to cast there ballot.

Quienalty says, "It's very disheartening to see 20% or less of the people that voted on issues that will affect us everyday."

While the statewide election didn't cause much of a stir at the polls, Quienalty hopes the November 7th primary will.

"We have a congressional race in our district, so there again these are people that will be deciding or making decisions on things that will affect us everyday."

And, Quienalty says, right here at home. "We have the Lake Charles proposition. We have the Pinnacle proposition. We have a runoff in the city of Iowa. We have other propositions on the ballot as well. We know there are a lot of election dates, perhaps there are too many dates, that's up to the voters to tell the legislature they feel like there are too many dates for them to go vote, but again each one of these has issues that are very important to the voter that affect them on their daily lives."

Decisions each voter should make for themselves.

Early voting for the November 7th primary gets underway October 26th and continues through October 31st.

