McNeese Football: Tate no longer head coach

Reported by KPLC Staff

October 3, 2006

7News has confirmed through several sources McNeese State University that Cowboys Head Football Coach Tommy Tate will no longer coach the team the rest of this season. Tate had a meeting scheduled for 5:30 with Athletic Director Sonny Watkins to decide if he would accept termination or voluntarily resign his position.

Tate is in his 7th year as the head coach of the Cowboys, and has a career record of 49-26. The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 20-17 loss to South Dakota State on Saturday night to fall to 1-3 on the current season.

There is no word yet from the school on the reasons for Tate's departure from the head coaching position, although we have learned that Offensive Coordinato Matt Viator will likely be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. We'll have more on this story during 7News Nightcast.