Your experts at solving special pest problems

In addition to standard pest and termite control, J&J Extermination also offers these special services:

Mice, rats, birds, bats

We're experts in elimnation and prevention of these and other vertebrate pests.

Moisture control

Unwanted moisture can lead to wood rot, fungus, mold and mildew, and it's an open invitation for termites and other pests. Our trained technicians can assist you in preventing these conditions with borate wood treatment, vapor barriers, temperature vents and other solutions.

Grain and other stored products

Stored grain and other foodstuffs become a buffet for pests. We can assist with fumigation of rice bins, grain shipments and food storage areas.