Lower Cameron Hospital District 21 Mill Property Tax

Yes or No



SUMMARY: AUTHORITY FOR LOWER CAMERON HOSPITAL SERVICE DISTRICT, CAMERON PARISH, LOUISIANA, TO LEVY AND COLLECT A 10-YEAR MAINTENANCE TAX OF 21 MILLS FOR THE PURPOSE OF OPERATING AND MAINTAINING THE DISTRICT'S HOSPITAL FACILITIES.

Shall Lower Cameron Hospital Service District, Cameron Parish, Louisiana, levy and collect a maintenance tax of 21 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years from the first levy of the tax, for the purpose of operating and maintaining such hospital buildings, related hospital facilities and equipment within and for said District, title to which shall be in the public; and, simultaneously, upon levy of said tax, cancel the levy and collection of that certain 3.66 mill maintenance tax approved by the electors of the District on April 15, 2000, and initially levied in the year 2000?