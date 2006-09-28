

Reported by: John Bridges



Velmer Smith of Deridder is a long time historian for Beauregard parish, especially in the area of war memorabilia and veterans. Being so close to Fort Polk, she recognizes the importance of the military to the Deridder area. Smith has her own personal military museum and has written columns for the Beauregard Daily News.

"There's been very little recorded about what's transpired in the past, especially our military history. I've done a lot of research these past ten years. I love doing it. It seems like one thing leads to another."

Smith also is now collecting artifacts for the Attakapas Indian tribe.