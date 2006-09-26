Hurricane Recovery Funds Up For Grabs

September 26, 2006

Reported by Vince Atkinson

We have heard a lot about huge sums of money that are heading to the Bayou State in order to help with the rebuilding after Hurricanes Rita and Katrina, but where is all the cash? We are finally beginning to see some of that badly needed money on the horizon. It took a long time to get here, but that money is now being funneled through the Louisiana Road Home Housing Program. There is just one problem, around 20 thousand potentially eligible residents have still not signed up. After more than a year of paper work, road blocks, and recovery challenges, some people just seem to be tired of signing up for help they are not sure they will ever receive. Now, state leaders are busy trying to convince folks that this money truly is obtainable.

Road Home Program Lake Charles Director Carol Francis said, "The grant can be used for repairs, rebuilding, relocating. They can sell their home to the state and relocate within the state of Louisiana, or they can sell their home and relocate out of state, or they can become a renter." Even with the promise of so much help, thousands of people have still not applied. Many times some Southwest Louisiana resident's are under the false assumption they will not qualify. Francis said, "Apply, you do qualify so please apply. I don't know how all of those misconceptions got out there, I really don't."

As long as you can prove that your home received major damage due to the storm and that your insurance or FEMA did not fully cover the repairs, you could be eligible for up to $150,000 in grant money.

If you have not already applied for the Louisiana Road Home Housing Program it is not too late. For more information call 1-888-road-2-la (1-888-762-3252), or you can fill out an application on-line by clicking on the following link: http://www.road2la.org/how-to-apply.htm