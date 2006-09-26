Cpl. Marcus Cain laid to rest

September 26, 2006

Reported by Pam Dixon

Southwest Louisiana said good-bye to a fallen hero Tuesday. Corporal Marcus Cain was laid to rest in Jennings. The 20-year-old army specialist was killed September 13th by a suicide bomber in Baghdad. KPLC's Pam Dixon has more on the funeral and the outpouring of support from the community.

It was a final farewell for a fallen soldier. Family friend W.J. Turner says, "Marcus was a very proud individual for a young man." Family friend Eric Palfery says, "Such a hero, he served his country. He served it diligently. He served it willfully."

Hundreds of friends and family members packed Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Jennings to pay their respects to Army Specialist Cpl. Marcus Cain. Father Hyacinth Okafor with Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church says, "There's a great dignity, there's a great honor, there's a great respect in simply doing what one is called to do."

The 20-year-old known as Duggie had been serving in the war in Iraq nearly ten months when he was killed by a suicide bomber. His mother, Bennie, is finding peace. Bennie Cain says, "My heart wouldn't let me be upset with those people. It's like the biggest fear I had was what was in that coffin, and when God let me see Duggie looking like Duggie, not blown up because you hear the word bomb, I'm okay."

After the funeral mass, Cain was carried in a horse drawn carriage to Parkview Cemetery. Cain's father, Leroy, and other loved ones surrounded the carriage in a traditional New Orleans style procession and walked alongside eight blocks to the cemetery. Patriot Guard Riders from several southern states lined the driveway with their American flags.

Through his tragic death, Cain brought a community full of both love and heartbreak together to honor a brave soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice defending America's freedom.

Cain was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals for his selfless service and wounds received during service.

Anyone who would like to send condolences or letters of support to the Cain family can mail them to 623 South Doyle Street in Jennings, Louisiana. The zip code is 70546.

Wednesday at six, we'll hear more from the mother of Marcus Cain about the sacrifices her family has made with four children in the military and where she stands on the war in Iraq.