TSA Relaxes Ban on Liquids and Gels Aboard Flights - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

26 September 2006

Reported by: Associated Press

Those partially relaxed anti-terror rules are taking effect today at the nation's airports.

Things like shampoo and toothpaste may be carried on airliners-- but only travel sizes packed in a quart-size, see-through plastic bag.

Travelers also can buy drinks or other liquids inside airport security checkpoints and carry them on board.

The outright ban on such carry-on items was ordered August tenth after an alleged plot to bomb U-S-bound jetliners was foiled.

One passenger at Reagan National Airport in Washington says the restrictions have been a "colossal pain'' but a woman traveling through Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport wasn't happy to hear the rules are being eased. She says, "You can't have enough security.''

