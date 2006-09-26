Saints win in Superdome return - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Saints win in Superdome return

 

September 25th, 2006

From: The Associated Press

 

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ The Superdome once again is home sweet dome for the New Orleans Saints. The inspired Saints remained undefeated by trouncing the Atlanta Falcons 23-to-3 in an emotional and triumphant homecoming for the N-F-L in the Crescent City following Hurricane Katrina's devastation. In an earsplitting return to their rebuilt stadium, the Saints gave the Big Easy plenty to cheer about in improving to 3-and-0. The Saints' Curtis Deloatch scored one touchdown on a blocked punt on the first series of the game, and the Falcons never recovered. Devery Henderson scored New Orleans' second T-D on an eleven-yard double-reverse, taking a handoff from Reggie Bush and cutting inside the pylon with help from a gutsy block by quarterback Drew Brees. John Carney kicked two field goals in the second period, including a 51-yarder to give the Saints a commanding 20-to-3 halftime lead. The Falcons, coming off a franchise-record 306 yards on the ground against Tampa Bay, managed just 105 yards rushing on the inspired Saints. Atlanta Q-B Michael Vick had long night, completing 12-of-31 for 137 yards.

