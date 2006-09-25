Cpl. Marcus Cain honored with procession - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cpl. Marcus Cain honored with procession

September 25, 2006
Reported by Pam Dixon

A remembrance service for the Jennings soldier who died in Iraq this month will get underway Monday evening in Jennings. Funeral services for 20 year old army specialist Marcus Cain will be held Tuesday. Cain's body returned home to Jennings Friday and Monday was transported through town in a patriotic procession.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Jennings to pay their respects to a fallen hero, Corporal Marcus Cain, as dozens of cars formed a procession behind the hearse carrying his body. Cain's sister, also in the military, rode atop a military vehicle just ahead of her brother, passing dozens of American flags and signs along the streets. One family member said, "People need to come out here to pay respects to Marcus for what he done for our country. He gave up his life for our country, which was a great thing."

The 20-year-old Jennings high graduate, who joined the military right out of high school, was killed by a suicide truck bomber September 14th in Baghdad. Friends, family and strangers alike came out to honor Cain. Family friend Stephen Eaglin says, "It could have been anyone's family member and it happened to someone right here in your own hometown. It hurts even much more because you see it happen everyday on TV. You never think it would happen right here this close to you." Jennings resident Brenda Kober says, "He's from our hometown you know and that means a lot. We feel like it's a part of us. It just touches me."

The hour and a half long procession across town passed schools and a veterans home before it ended at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where Cain had served as an altar boy. Here Tuesday, those closest to Cain will say their final good-byes to a man who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting freedom.

The remembrance service will be held from 6:30 until 8:00 Monday at the church. After that, Cain's body will be returned to Raphael funeral home. Visitation continues Tuesday morning until about 9:15. Then Cain's body will be carried in a horse driven carriage back to the church for funeral services at 10:00 a.m.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Harvey among hurricane names being retired

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:05:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>
    The World Meteorological Organization has retired the names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate as storms that don’t bear repeating. Storm names are retired if they were so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive - otherwise names are reused on a six-year cycle. The committee also selected the replacement names for Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel respectively that will first appear in the 2023 ...More >>

  • Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Crawfish Festival begins Friday

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 10:00:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival starts Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Woodrow Karey found not guilty in shooting death of Pastor Ronald Harris

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:17:24 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>

    Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly