Cpl. Marcus Cain honored with procession

September 25, 2006

Reported by Pam Dixon

A remembrance service for the Jennings soldier who died in Iraq this month will get underway Monday evening in Jennings. Funeral services for 20 year old army specialist Marcus Cain will be held Tuesday. Cain's body returned home to Jennings Friday and Monday was transported through town in a patriotic procession.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Jennings to pay their respects to a fallen hero, Corporal Marcus Cain, as dozens of cars formed a procession behind the hearse carrying his body. Cain's sister, also in the military, rode atop a military vehicle just ahead of her brother, passing dozens of American flags and signs along the streets. One family member said, "People need to come out here to pay respects to Marcus for what he done for our country. He gave up his life for our country, which was a great thing."

The 20-year-old Jennings high graduate, who joined the military right out of high school, was killed by a suicide truck bomber September 14th in Baghdad. Friends, family and strangers alike came out to honor Cain. Family friend Stephen Eaglin says, "It could have been anyone's family member and it happened to someone right here in your own hometown. It hurts even much more because you see it happen everyday on TV. You never think it would happen right here this close to you." Jennings resident Brenda Kober says, "He's from our hometown you know and that means a lot. We feel like it's a part of us. It just touches me."

The hour and a half long procession across town passed schools and a veterans home before it ended at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where Cain had served as an altar boy. Here Tuesday, those closest to Cain will say their final good-byes to a man who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting freedom.

The remembrance service will be held from 6:30 until 8:00 Monday at the church. After that, Cain's body will be returned to Raphael funeral home. Visitation continues Tuesday morning until about 9:15. Then Cain's body will be carried in a horse driven carriage back to the church for funeral services at 10:00 a.m.