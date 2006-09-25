25 September 2006

Reported by: Associated Press

There haven't been too many reasons for New Orleans Saints fans to boast over the years but this year, for the first time in franchise history, the team has sold out its season tickets.

That's because folks who've been devastated by Hurricane Katrina see the Saints as their lifeline.

People like 88-year-old Blackie Campo. His home, his business and his car were all destroyed. But he did salvage his Saints jacket and an autographed football. And he's still got his season tickets. So when the Saints return to the Superdome tonight, Campo says he can forget his worries, "for a while at least.''

Season ticket holder Doctor Jack Strong says tonight will be the biggest event in the dome's history -- even bigger than the Super Bowls that've been played there.

Regina Strippling also will be in the stands tonight, in a section where everyone "is like family.'' After being away for over a year, she expects lots of kissing and crying. And then, she says, she'll know "things are coming back.''