Delta Sigma Theta suspended

September 22, 2006

Reported by Pam Dixon

It was in 1985 when Delta Sigma Theta sorority got its start at McNeese, now 21 years later the new kid on the block has been kicked off the block. Assistant Dean of Student Services Olivia Macon spent several weeks over the summer investigating allegations of hazing involving 11 of the 18 members of Delta Sigma Theta. Macon says, "We are having a zero tolerance stance on hazing, no matter what you tell somebody to do if it's hazing."

McNeese would not disclose specific details about what took place, but Macon says the alleged hazing occurred from February to May. Macon says, "Whether some people view it as being harmless or some people view it as being extreme, we don't know the psychological aspect of the student that's being put through this. It could harm them for the rest of their lives."

McNeese spokesperson Candace Townsend says the 11 people accused of violating the sorority's hazing policy include both those doing the hazing and those being hazed. Townsend says, "According to this organization's rules and regulations, if you allow yourself to be hazed, you are just as guilty of hazing as the person hazing you."

The national chapter has fined the 11 women one thousand dollars each and the local chapter one thousand dollars. It suspended the sorority for three years, while McNeese added a fourth year of suspension. The national chapter is so serious about preventing hazing, those who don't pay their fines will find their names posted on its web site.

Unless the sorority members appeal and the national chapter of Delta Sigma Theta changes its ruling, the suspension means the local chapter cannot operate or participate as a student organization at McNeese until 2010.